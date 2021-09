Wisconsin starting linebacker Leo Chenal will miss Saturday's opener against Big Ten rival Penn State -- a matchup of top 20 teams -- after testing positive for COVID-19. "To all my friends and family, I have tested positive for Covid and will miss the next 2 games," Chenal posted to Instagram, just hours before kickoff between the No. 12 Badgers and No. 19 Nittany Lions in Madison, Wis.