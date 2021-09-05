Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Make Romantic Statement at Eiffel Tower Amid Scott Disick Drama
Kourtney Kardashian isn't letting drama with her ex Scott Disick bring her down. The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star is currently traipsing across Europe with her boyfriend, blink 182 drummer Travis Barker, and they are documenting every glamorous moment on Instagram. Barker shared a photo of the loved-up duo making out in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris alongside the caption "Forever isn't long enough."popculture.com
