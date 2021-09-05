In Summary… The Mothman Curse [REVIEW]

“A great man doesn’t seek to lead; he is called to it,” Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac) says somberly to his son Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), in Denis Villeneuve’s dynastic epic space odyssey “Dune.” The Duke speaks to duty, purpose, and destiny, but the words are laced with burden and uncertainty for Paul, seemingly undecided about his future. When Villeneuve (“Sicario,” “Prisoners”) once spoke about making “Dune” as a “’Star Wars’ for adults,” he wasn’t kidding. His somber, solemn, grandly ambitious, and epic film about chosen ones and messiahs is awe-inspiring in scale but not at all entertaining in the traditional sense. It’s an arthouse blockbuster in the vein of his “Blade Runner 2047,” but even less concerned with commercial appeal, which is admirably bold. Brooding and hypnotic, though packed with tension, kinetic danger, and action too, it may not be the accessible franchise Warner Bros. might be hoping for, but it’s artistic and deeply captivating nonetheless.
