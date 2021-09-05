Nebraska Volleyball is Impressive against Arizona State
Nebraska 3 vs Arizona State 0 - 25-20, 25-12, 25-22 Before the match, Coach Cook felt like tough serving was key to the win. Secondarily was converting roll shots from ASU into points for NU. This evening we saw yet another new starting line up for this match with Ally Batenhorst and Lexi Sun on the left side and Whitney Lauenstein on the right side. Callie Schwarzenbach and Kayla Caffey in the middle with Nicklin Hames setting and Lexi Rodriquez as libero.www.cornnation.com
Comments / 0