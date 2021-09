As society continues to grapple with how best to apply philanthropy toward solving the many pressing issues of our times, it is important to consider how philanthropy is implemented. The mere act of distributing funds is only one dimension in this equation. What about populations that are the intended beneficiaries of private giving? Many are beginning to pose this question, and numerous manifestations of how to include various constituencies in shaping the direction of philanthropy have been surfacing over recent years. There is a need for greater understanding of this range of approaches and strategies to leverage philanthropy for greater community impact.