Overcoming, While Climbing Over! Mahalia Jackson #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerica #BlackAmericanMusic #Gospel
Life has a way of strengthening our faith. Evenmore are the uncertainties, which strengthens our bonds, with the Divine. When things seems desperate, and we don’t know how we are going to make our way through, is when our faith, increases! Of course, it could go the other way, around. Nevertheless, if our foundation is firm, we are grounded in a strong sense of conviction. Even through our greatest pains, fears, and instabilities, our faith can transform into a pleasant wonder of, overcoming. Once we make it through, my oh my, how we have a story to tell. It is a testimony, for when such a story needs to be told.thriveglobal.com
