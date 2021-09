One of the most challenging things for people to do is to recognize and accept burnout and difficulties. I do five things to get my mojo back — accept, assess, address, account, and applaud. The first thing I do is acknowledge that I am burned out. Many people focus too much on “keeping it together” instead of doing what it takes to stay healthy. I acknowledge my experience through self-acceptance. The greatest gift you can give to yourself and accepting where you are in the moment. When I’m frustrated or tired, I admit it and give myself permission to care for myself.