National Grandparents Day is the perfect opportunity to celebrate just how awesome your grandma or grandpa is. When you were a kid, they were most likely the people you went to for an endless amount of love and to be totally spoiled. Not only did they give you candy and let you get away with so much more than your parents would, but they were also the wise ones you went to for advice, since they've seen so much more of the world than you. National Grandparents Days is Sunday, Sept. 12, so it's the perfect time to tell them how much you love them with some National Grandparents Day quotes that’ll definitely put a smile on their faces.