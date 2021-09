On Tuesday, Aug. 24, the Sidney Invite took place at the Hillside Country Club with Emily Krzyzanowski being the individual winner while Scottsbluff won the team competition. Krzyzanowski transferred for her senior year from Scottsbluff to Gering prior to the 2021-2022 academic year. As this was the first invite of the new season, this was the first time she has played against her former school.