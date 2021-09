Northern Ireland head to Tallinn on Sunday for a friendly against Estonia After the highs of Thursday’s World Cup qualifying win over Lithuania and before the crunch fixture against Switzerland on Wednesday, Ian Baraclough will get an opportunity to test some of his fringe players at Le Coq Arena.Here, the PA news agency looks at the key talking points ahead of the game.Burden or opportunity?✈️ To Estonia (@ConorHazard1 had a hand in this 😉 🙌) #GAWA pic.twitter.com/nbZH52piyN— Northern Ireland (@NorthernIreland) September 3, 2021The international triple-headers that have become a feature of football during the pandemic put a strain on everyone,...