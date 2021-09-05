CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Essex County, NJ

Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 11:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Chatham, Little Falls, Pine Brook, Singac...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River Above Singac. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 11.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Portions of the Wayne Town Center parking lot begin to flood. Hobson Avenue and Riverlawn Drive in Wayne begin to flood. Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue, and Riversedge Road in Wayne can flood as water backs up the Pompton River. Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Park can also flood due to backwater up the Pompton river. The Pequannock River Park also floods. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield is subject to closures. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Camp Lane and Marginal Road in Fairfield begins to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield begins to flood. Finns Drive, Siesta Drive, and Market street in Wayne are all susceptible to flooding. William Street, Louis Street, and Zeliff Avenue in Little Falls can begin to flood. Portions of Lincoln Park become impassable. The Meadows Golf Club in Lincoln Park floods. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Little Falls Road in Fairfield floods. Flooding increases across thge Singac section of Little Falls. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.7 feet on 05/03/2014. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Passaic River Singac 8.5 10.3 Sun 10 am ED 9.2 8.4 MSG

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Pine Brook, NJ
City
Lincoln Park, NJ
City
Wayne, NJ
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Somerset, NJ
City
Little Falls, NJ
County
Passaic County, NJ
City
Chatham, NJ
County
Essex County, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Passaic River#Extreme Weather#Essex Morris#Lincoln Boulevard#The Meadows Golf Club
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Associated Press

Unions split on vaccine mandates, complicating Biden push

The National Nurses Union applauded President Joe Biden’s proposal to require that companies with more than 100 employees vaccinate their work force. The American Federation of Teachers once said vaccine mandates weren’t necessary, but now embraces them. In Oregon, police and firefighter unions are suing to block a mask mandate for state workers.
New York City, NYCBS News

Food delivery services are suing NYC for capping their fees

The nation's biggest food delivery services including Uber Eats and DoorDash are suing New York City, arguing that a fee cap first enacted during the pandemic is costing them "hundreds of millions of dollars." The Big Apple last month implemented a permanent cap of 15% per delivery from places like...

Comments / 0

Community Policy