Flood Warning issued for Essex, Morris, Passaic by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 11:19:00 EDT Expires: 2021-09-07 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Essex; Morris; Passaic The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in New Jersey Passaic River At Little Falls affecting Essex and Passaic Counties. Passaic River Above Singac affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Pine Brook affecting Morris, Essex, and Passaic Counties. Passaic River At Chatham affecting Morris and Somerset Counties. For the Passaic River...including Chatham, Little Falls, Pine Brook, Singac...Major flooding is forecast. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/phi. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Passaic River Above Singac. * Until Tuesday afternoon. * At 10:45 AM EDT Sunday the stage was 10.3 feet. * Flood stage is 8.5 feet. * Moderate flooding is occurring and moderate flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 10:45 AM EDT Sunday was 11.2 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Tuesday morning and continue falling to 7.8 feet Wednesday morning. * Impact...At 8.5 feet, Portions of the Wayne Town Center parking lot begin to flood. Hobson Avenue and Riverlawn Drive in Wayne begin to flood. Fairfield Road, Fayette Avenue, and Riversedge Road in Wayne can flood as water backs up the Pompton River. Lincoln Boulevard in Lincoln Park can also flood due to backwater up the Pompton river. The Pequannock River Park also floods. * Impact...At 9.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield is subject to closures. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Camp Lane and Marginal Road in Fairfield begins to flood. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Two Bridges Road in Fairfield begins to flood. Finns Drive, Siesta Drive, and Market street in Wayne are all susceptible to flooding. William Street, Louis Street, and Zeliff Avenue in Little Falls can begin to flood. Portions of Lincoln Park become impassable. The Meadows Golf Club in Lincoln Park floods. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Little Falls Road in Fairfield floods. Flooding increases across thge Singac section of Little Falls. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 9.7 feet on 05/03/2014. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Passaic River Singac 8.5 10.3 Sun 10 am ED 9.2 8.4 MSG