Don’t fret — it’s not too late to squeeze the most fun out of the end of the season. When summer first rolls around, it feels endless and full of possibilities. By the end of August, however, FOMO starts to set in. Perhaps your plan to summit a mountain got scrapped in favor of staying home in front of the AC, or maybe your travel plans got derailed. Don’t fret — it’s not too late to squeeze the most fun out of the end of the season. We’ve compiled a checklist of everything you need to do before fall rolls around, so you don’t feel like summer passed you by. Here’s our guide to avoiding FOMO and maximizing your remaining summer days, plus tips on how to make them memorable: