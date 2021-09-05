Ex-MANOWAR Guitarist ROSS THE BOSS Calls Current Version Of Band 'Mediocre', Says Recent Musical Output Has Been 'Terrible'

During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, former MOTÖRHEAD and current SCORPIONS drummer Mikkey Dee discussed the evolution of his drumming style. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you take KING DIAMOND, DOKKEN, MOTÖRHEAD, now SCORPIONS, they have come in in the right time in my life. For instance, by the end of KING DIAMOND, I felt as a very narrow drummer because all I could do is all this stuff. I felt a lot of stress, and back beats and technical drum fills and ripping apart certain songs, I felt at the time. Because when we moved out to California, I started jamming with, if you will call them regular musicians — more rocking out, jamming cover songs of [LED] ZEPPELIN and DEEP PURPLE again. And I felt stressed. And I felt that my meter wasn't where it was supposed to be. And I wanted to become wider. And the DOKKEN thing was the perfect thing for me to step from KING DIAMOND with. I learned a lot, how to just sit and rock out. And then, after a few years with Don [Dokken], I felt that this is great, but I do belong in the heavier division; I am a heavier drummer. And then, suddenly again, MOTÖRHEAD was the right time to join."
Comments / 0