Ex-MANOWAR Guitarist ROSS THE BOSS Calls Current Version Of Band 'Mediocre', Says Recent Musical Output Has Been 'Terrible'

By Blabbermouth
BLABBERMOUTH.NET
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer MANOWAR guitarist Ross "The Boss" Friedman has blasted the current version of the band, calling them "mediocre fucking pieces of shit" and dismissing the group's recent musical output as "terrible." A founding member of MANOWAR, Ross recorded six albums with the band before leaving after 1988's "Kings Of Metal"....

MusicKerrang

Album review: Dana Dentata – Pantychrist

For those whose Latin is a little rusty, ​‘Dentata’ means ​‘toothed’, and this debut album from former Dentata member Dana Dentata certainly packs plenty of bite. Everything about it seems to be confrontational, in fact, from a title that skirts just the right side of ridiculousness, to tracks that smash the listener in the face over and over again. But in a good, occasionally bizarre and always intriguing way.
Musicflaunt.com

Natalie Shay | “New Wave” Of Pop Passion in New Single

London’s Natalie Shay is back with another vibrant single, “New Wave.” After recently releasing her summertime single “Medicine Boy,” the singer-songwriter is keeping up the momentum with her latest drop. Staying true to her classic signature pop sound, this bubbly track will fill you with excitement, laced in 80’s synths from start to finish. From relatable songs of heartbreak to tracks about her magical passion for new adventures, Shay never fails to give us an authentic view into life in her 20’s.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH/Ex-ANTHRAX Bassist DANNY LILKER Speaks Out Against 'Cancel Culture'

Former ANTHRAX bassist Dan Lilker, who was also one-quarter of the mid-'80s side project STORMTROOPERS OF DEATH, spoke to Pierre Gutiérrez of Rock Talks about the rise of political correctness in the social media era. Asked for his opinion of the current state of "censorship," including the cancel culture, which is the idea that someone, usually a celebrity or a public figure, whose ideas or comments are considered offensive should be boycotted, Danny said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Something like the [debut] S.O.D. record ['Speak English Or Die'], yeah, I mean, sure, you could never do that now. Just trying to be obnoxious and just be a bit of an asshole and be provocative, you can't do that anymore because everyone thinks that you're completely serious and full of hatred.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

IRON MAIDEN Members Were 'Sworn To Absolute Secrecy' For More Than Two Years About 'Senjutsu' Album

In a new interview with the WGRD 97.9 radio station, IRON MAIDEN drummer Nicko McBrain spoke about how he and his bandmates managed to keep the details of their new album, "Senjutsu", under wraps for more than two years after completing it in early 2019 during a break in their "Legacy Of The Beast" tour. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Basically, what happened [was] Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist and founder] has had the only copy that he took on his computer of the album — the finished product. That was it. There were no copies sent to anyone. There was no advance media — of course, there was no advance listenings for any of the record companies around the world. So it was all kept under wraps. I got my digital download of it from Steve three and a half months ago. Only the band — each of the members of the band — had a copy of it. Bruce [Dickinson, MAIDEN singer] had a copy earlier in the year, obviously, when Steve went over to England prior to the COVID really getting bad, Bruce did have a copy of it on his computer. But we were all sworn to absolute secrecy with it. We couldn't even tell our friends about it, like, 'Oh, we've got a new album. It's done. And this is the title of it,' and whatnot. So we had to keep it a secret. And I think we did a pretty damn good job of that."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

MIKKEY DEE Says He 'Felt As A Very Narrow Drummer' By The End Of His Time With KING DIAMOND

During a recent appearance on "Drinks With Johnny", the Internet TV show hosted by AVENGED SEVENFOLD bassist Johnny Christ, former MOTÖRHEAD and current SCORPIONS drummer Mikkey Dee discussed the evolution of his drumming style. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "If you take KING DIAMOND, DOKKEN, MOTÖRHEAD, now SCORPIONS, they have come in in the right time in my life. For instance, by the end of KING DIAMOND, I felt as a very narrow drummer because all I could do is all this stuff. I felt a lot of stress, and back beats and technical drum fills and ripping apart certain songs, I felt at the time. Because when we moved out to California, I started jamming with, if you will call them regular musicians — more rocking out, jamming cover songs of [LED] ZEPPELIN and DEEP PURPLE again. And I felt stressed. And I felt that my meter wasn't where it was supposed to be. And I wanted to become wider. And the DOKKEN thing was the perfect thing for me to step from KING DIAMOND with. I learned a lot, how to just sit and rock out. And then, after a few years with Don [Dokken], I felt that this is great, but I do belong in the heavier division; I am a heavier drummer. And then, suddenly again, MOTÖRHEAD was the right time to join."
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

DEEP PURPLE Is 'Turning To Crime' With Possible Announcement Of New Music

Legendary rockers DEEP PURPLE have launched a countdown clock online for what is expected to be an announcement of the first details of the group's new music. The countdown, which is scheduled to hit zero on October 6 at 7:00 a.m. PDT / 10:00 a.m. EDT, can be found on the domain name TurningToCrime.com — a possible song or album title — where visitors are redirected to a page on the web site of DEEP PURPLE's record label, earMUSIC. The landing page features mugshot-like photos of bandmembers Ian Gillan, Roger Glover, Ian Paice, Steve Morse and Don Airey, along with the text "Turning To Crime" and the aforementioned countdown clock.
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
Rock Musicimdb.com

‘Becoming Led Zeppelin’ Review: Amazing Footage and ’60s Backstory, but Too Much Catering to the Band and Not Enough Perspective

For a band that’s now thought of as the Beatles of heavy metal, not to mention one of the four or five greatest rock ‘n’ roll bands of all time, Led Zeppelin got shockingly little critical respect back in the day. You could say that sort of thing happens a lot — in music (just look at the reverence with which Abba are now regarded; in their heyday they were often dismissed as facile creators of pop jingles) or in movies. But in the case of Led Zeppelin, there’s something uniquely telling about the vast chasm between the way they were viewed by their fans and by the gatekeepers of respectability in rock. And that helps to explain why Zep, 50 years on, still sound so raw and explosive and primal and volcanic.
DrinksGuitar World Magazine

Metallica's Blackened American Whiskey has been “pummeled by the low-hertz frequencies” of the band's classic tracks

Whiskey is often sold on its flavor overtones, but have you ever fancied yours directly infused with the galloping riffs and stomping rhythms of thrash metal?. Blackened American Whiskey – the brand launched by Metallica in 2018 – has just launched a new collaboration with Drew Kulsveen of Kentucky's Willett Distillery, in which a batch of whiskey has been “pummeled by the low-hertz frequencies of Metallica's music”.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

RICHIE FAULKNER On Next JUDAS PRIEST Album: The New Songs 'Sound Fantastic'

In a new interview with Guitar World magazine, JUDAS PRIEST guitarist Richie Faulkner spoke about the progress of the songwriting sessions for the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower" album. He said: "Obviously, we faced some challenges with schedules due to the pandemic. We wanted to keep it the same dynamic as 'Firepower' — as we all got together, played the songs in pre-production before recording them. Obviously, we haven't been able to do that in the last 18 months because of the pandemic. So, we've got a ton of stuff written and a ton of songs almost ready to go. We just need to get together and start playing them together and 'trimming the fat,' as they say. You get a sense of that when you play them together — you get a feeling for 'we need an extra bit here' or 'we need to trim that bit there.' Just to sharpen those songs up and give them the last 20 percent. So, once we are able to do that, we can get in a room together, play them, trim the fat, and record them, we will. But we've got a bunch of songs that are pretty ready to go and they sound fantastic. We just want to put them down properly and release them to the world. So, I can't give you a date, but as soon as we can, we'll get in there and start work on that."
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

"God Is Partying"

Two decades have been and gone since ANDREW W.K. first released "Party Hard". A turbocharged, steroidal mega-banger by anyone's standards, it seemed to herald the arrival of a major new talent. The subsequent album, "I Get Wet" was a flat-out joy: brimming with exhilarating variations on the same theme. But still, "Party Hard" was the one, and despite having released plenty of strong records over the years since activating that subcultural glitter-bomb, Andrew W.K. remains tethered securely to one song, released 20 years ago, at least in the ears and eyes of the alternative rock-consuming public. It's hard to imagine the relentlessly buoyant Michigan maverick having an issue with that, of course, but there is something about "God Is Partying" that suggests that he is hitting a long-awaited second winning streak here.
Rock MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

Original WHITESNAKE Bassist NEIL MURRAY Isn't On 'The Same Wavelength' As 'Multi-Millionaire' DAVID COVERDALE

Neil Murray, a founding member of WHITESNAKE who played bass on one of the best-selling hard rock albums of all time, the band's self-titled 1987 effort, was asked in a new interview with Rolling Stone when the last time was that he spoke to WHITESNAKE leader David Coverdale. He responded: "Probably a few months ago. I didn't speak to him for many, many years. I went to see WHITESNAKE a few times when I wasn't in the band. and he'd even say onstage, 'Oh, I hear Neil Murray is in the audience. I hope he's going to come backstage afterwards.' And I wouldn't do that simply because there would be such a difference between their level of success and what I was doing at the time, which would be virtually nothing or something very obscure. I'd just be very uncomfortable.
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

EXODUS Guitarist GARY HOLT Says Giving Up Alcohol Has Been 'Quite Easy'

EXODUS and SLAYER guitarist Gary Holt has once again opened up about his decision to quit drinking alcohol. The 57-year-old musician, who resides in Northern California, discussed his newfound sobriety in a new interview with Revolver magazine. Holt said: "I feel fucking great. It's actually been quite easy; I mean,...
MusicBLABBERMOUTH.NET

BRUCE DICKINSON: Why IRON MAIDEN Keeps Writing Long, Progressive Songs

During a recent interview with SiriusXM's "Trunk Nation Virtual Invasion", Bruce Dickinson discussed IRON MAIDEN's penchant for writing long, progressive intricate songs, including on the band's latest effort, "Senjutsu", which features three tracks whose running time exceeds 10 minutes each. "Steve [Harris, MAIDEN bassist] and I are partially responsible [for...

