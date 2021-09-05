Road rage incident results in one man dead near Beaverton
ASHINGTON COUNTY, OR – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said one man died in a road rage shooting on Friday night near Beaverton. WCSO said just before 7 p.m. on Friday, deputies and Beaverton police officers responded to a shooting on Southwest Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway and Southwest 103rd Avenue. When they arrived, they learned two men had been involved in a road rage incident that continued on the side of the road. Both men got out of their vehicles armed with handguns.www.kptv.com
Comments / 0