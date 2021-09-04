CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast 4 September 2021

Joint USAF/NOAA Solar Geophysical Activity Report and Forecast SDF Number 247 Issued at 2200Z on 04 Sep 2021 IA. Analysis of Solar Active Regions and Activity from 03/2100Z to 04/2100Z: Solar activity has been at very low levels for the past 24 hours. There are currently 5 numbered sunspot regions on the disk.

