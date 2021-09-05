CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Noxubee County, MS

Flood Warning issued for Noxubee by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-05 09:24:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 22:36:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Forecast includes rainfall on the ground and 24 hours of additional rainfall. Additional information is available at www.water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=JAN The next statement will be issued this evening at 8 PM CDT. Target Area: Noxubee The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Mississippi Noxubee River At Macon affecting Noxubee County. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late Tuesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Noxubee River At Macon. * Until Tuesday evening. * At 9:00 AM CDT Sunday the stage was 29.9 feet. * Flood stage is 26.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:00 AM CDT Sunday was 31.3 feet. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning and continue falling to 20.2 feet by Friday morning. Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Mon Tue Wed Noxubee River Macon 26.0 29.9 Sun 9 am CDT 27.8 25.8 24.1

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

Macon, MS
Noxubee County, MS
