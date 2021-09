At this point, we're sort of just excited to get back to Hogwarts you know? Many of us grew up with the dream of being able to attend classes, go into epic battles, and exist in the realm of witches and wizards in the world of Harry Potter, but some of us never got our letter of acceptance. Bummer. Well, we might be a little too old to go back to school in real life now, but we are looking forward to going back to Hogwarts in the upcoming magical RPG Hogwarts Legacy.