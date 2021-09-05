CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Home Is Where the Heightened Expectation Is for USMNT in World Cup Qualifying

By SI.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNASHVILLE, Tenn. — Johan Cruyff famously said, “Quality without results is pointless. Results without quality is boring.”. It’s always been apparent that, in soccer, especially in settings where games are almost guaranteed to be tight, you can have one without the other. Small moments or random bounces can shape the 90-minute picture. One incident can eclipse a trend. Quality doesn’t always lead to a result, and a result isn’t a necessary consequence of quality.

MLSchatsports.com

Christian Pulisic to miss USMNT World Cup qualifier at El Salvador

United States men's national team star Christian Pulisic did not travel with the team to El Salvador on Wednesday and will miss the Americans' opening World Cup qualifier. Pulisic, the top American player, is recovering after testing positive for COVID-19. He has said he is fully vaccinated. - Stream ESPN...
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT roster for Concacaf World Cup qualifiers: Ricardo Pepi picks U.S. Soccer squad over Mexico

The United States men's national team roster for next month's World Cup qualifiers is here. The 26-player squad selected by manager Gregg Berhalter was announced Thursday. This is the first squad for the U.S. since winning both the Concacaf Nations League and the Gold Cup this past summer, and it included a big development. Ricardo Pepi, the talented 18-year-old striker of FC Dallas, has chosen the United States over Mexico and is part of this USMNT roster.
MLSPosted by
Yardbarker

USMNT's Timothy Weah to miss World Cup qualifiers due to injury

The United States men's national team will be without a goal-scoring option when they open their upcoming round of World Cup qualifying matches this week. Per The Associated Press (h/t ESPN), American forward Timothy Weah will miss the USMNT's three September qualifiers because of an injury he suffered during training with Ligue 1 club Lille this weekend.
MLSchatsports.com

A young USMNT faces steep challenges as World Cup qualifying begins

Gregg Berhalter, Kellyn Acosta, qualification for the FIFA World Cup, El Salvador national football team, United States Soccer Federation, Major League Soccer, Landon Donovan. Gregg Berhalter’s mission is as simple as it will be difficult: take one of the youngest, least-experienced rosters in U.S. Soccer history into the most condensed final round of regional World Cup qualifying ever and come away with one of three invitations to next year’s tournament in Qatar.
MLSchatsports.com

USMNT enters World Cup qualifying ready to create new legacy after 2018 debacle

SAN SALVADOR — On Wednesday afternoon, a charter carrying the U.S. men’s national soccer team landed at El Salvador’s international airport, some 30 hours before a 2022 World Cup qualifier between the countries. The players disembarked with a collective value in the tens of millions of dollars, a figure that,...
MLSNew England Revolution

Turner named USMNT starter for tonight's World Cup Qualifier at El Salvador

Matt Turner's remarkable journey will take yet another massive step on Thursday night as the New England Revolution goalkeeper has been named the starter for the U.S. National Team's opening match of Concacaf World Cup Qualifying. Turner and the USMNT will visit El Salvador at Estadio Cuscatlan, with kickoff set for 10:05 p.m. ET and with coverage on CBS Sports Network, Universo, and Paramount+.
MLSchatsports.com

USMNT vs. El Salvador: World Cup Qualifying Odds, Time, Live Stream, TV Schedule

The United States men's national team begins its World Cup qualification process on Thursday in El Salvador. Thursday's match kicks off a six-month, 14-match process in which the top three teams in Concacaf will automatically qualify for the 2022 FIFA World Cup. The fourth-place team goes into an inter-continental playoff.
MLSCBS Sports

USMNT vs. El Salvador score, ratings, highlights: USA settles for draw in Concacaf World Cup qualifying opener

The United States men's national team's Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign started uneventfully on Thursday as the red, white and blue had to settle for a 0-0 draw at El Salvador. Playing at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador, the Americans had their chances and were the better team on the night going forward, but a lack of precision when it mattered most saw them blow a chance of taking three points and kick-start their road to the World Cup.
MLSchatsports.com

USMNT World Cup qualifying: Gregg Berhalter's squad is strong, but watch out for El Salvador, Canada

The time to exorcise demons -- or try to, at least -- has finally arrived. Exactly 1,423 days after a loss to Trinidad & Tobago prevented the United States men's national team from qualifying for the 2018 FIFA World Cup, qualification for the 2022 competition finally begins. The USA's 14-game path to Qatar begins on Thursday against El Salvador in San Salvador's Estadio Cuscatlan and finishes on March 30 in Costa Rica.
MLSFOX Sports

Young USMNT squad gets reality check in World Cup qualifier in El Salvador

Two distinctly different sentiments emerged in the immediate aftermath of the United States men’s national team’s scoreless draw in El Salvador Thursday night to kick off their 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifying campaign. "I think the first reaction is disappointment," veteran USMNT defender Tim Ream said. "The guys felt that...
SoccerCBS Sports

USMNT results, schedule: Concacaf qualifiers format, what needs to happen in road to 2022 Qatar World Cup

The United States men's national team will begin their qualifying journey in September with hopes of sealing a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar long before the cycle is over in March of 2022. World Cup qualifying in Concacaf sees its final round begin in September with eight teams fighting for what are essentially 3.5 spots at the 2022 World Cup. You can watch all the USMNT's away matches -- with the exception of the Mexico away match -- along with over 70 other Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches only on Paramount+. After shockingly missing out on the last World Cup, the Americans enter as the favorites to finish first in qualifying thanks to a hugely successful that included winning the Gold Cup and the Nations League, while boasting its most talented squad, potentially in history.

