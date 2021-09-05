Home Is Where the Heightened Expectation Is for USMNT in World Cup Qualifying

The United States men's national team will begin their qualifying journey in September with hopes of sealing a spot in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar long before the cycle is over in March of 2022. World Cup qualifying in Concacaf sees its final round begin in September with eight teams fighting for what are essentially 3.5 spots at the 2022 World Cup. You can watch all the USMNT's away matches -- with the exception of the Mexico away match -- along with over 70 other Concacaf World Cup qualifying matches only on Paramount+. After shockingly missing out on the last World Cup, the Americans enter as the favorites to finish first in qualifying thanks to a hugely successful that included winning the Gold Cup and the Nations League, while boasting its most talented squad, potentially in history.