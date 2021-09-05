5 Georgia vs. #3 Clemson live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch NCAA football

The Georgia Bulldogs will meet the Clemson Tigers in week one of the college football season from Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

Georgia is coming off a solid season last year where they went 8-2 and made the Peach Bowl where they took down Cincinnati. As for Clemson, they had a great season as well going 10-2 but ultimately falling in the Sugar Bowl to Ohio State. They will have sophomore DJ Ulagalelei under center this season as he gets his shot after Trevor Lawrence departed to the NFL.

This will be a great Saturday night of college football, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#5 Georgia vs. #3 Clemson

When: Saturday, September 4

Saturday, September 4 Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET TV Channel: ABC

