#5 Georgia vs. #3 Clemson live stream, TV channel, start time, odds, how to watch NCAA football

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
The Georgia Bulldogs will meet the Clemson Tigers in week one of the college football season from Bank of America Stadium on Saturday night.

Georgia is coming off a solid season last year where they went 8-2 and made the Peach Bowl where they took down Cincinnati. As for Clemson, they had a great season as well going 10-2 but ultimately falling in the Sugar Bowl to Ohio State. They will have sophomore DJ Ulagalelei under center this season as he gets his shot after Trevor Lawrence departed to the NFL.

This will be a great Saturday night of college football, here is everything you need to know to stream the game.

#5 Georgia vs. #3 Clemson

  • When: Saturday, September 4
  • Time: 7:30 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: ABC
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch College Football this season

fuboTV has complete NCAA college football coverage (CBS, FOX, ESPN) as well as ACC Network, Big 10 Network, ESPNU, Pac12, and more. fuboTV includes every network you need to watch every college football game in your market.

fuboTV is available on your phone, tablet, desktop, TV, connected TV Devices including Roku. Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV plus many more.

*Regional Restrictions Apply*

NCAA Football Odds and Betting Lines

NCAA odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds last updated Saturday at 6:05 p.m. ET.

Georgia vs. Clemson (-3)

O/U: 50.5

Want some action on the NFL? Place your legal sports bets on this game or others in CO, IN, NJ, and WV.

We recommend interesting sports viewing/streaming and betting opportunities. If you sign up for a service by clicking one of the links, we may earn a referral fee. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

