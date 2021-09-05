Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' With Brad Pitt Over Him Working With Harvey Weinstein

Between the romances most remembered of the Cinema industry, the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They met while filming Sr. y Sra. Smith and they seemed to be inseparable: they became the most outstanding couple of Hollywood, they formed a family with six children and her love story – known under the name Brangelina– fell in love with all moviegoers. But this time they did not have a happy ending and, after maintaining a relationship from 2005 to 2016, decided to divorce and put an end to their love.