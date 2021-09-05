CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Angelina Jolie Says She 'Fought' With Brad Pitt Over Him Working With Harvey Weinstein

By Liz Calvario‍
ETOnline.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAngelina Jolie says it "hurt" her to see ex-husband Brad Pitt working with Harvey Weinstein, and even "fought" about it. The Academy Award-winning actress touches on the first time she felt sufficiently disrespected in the industry, telling The Guardian that it was when she worked with Weinstein, a convicted rapist, in the 1988 movie Playing By Heart. Jolie explains that at the time, she was 21 and downplayed her alleged encounter with the disgraced producer.

www.etonline.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Brad Pitt
Person
Harvey Weinstein
Person
Jolie
Person
Angelina Jolie
Person
Quentin Tarantino
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Weinstein Company#Academy Award#The Aviator#Clickbait#New York Times#Cnn
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Angelina Jolie shares rare pics of kids for 1st time on new Instagram account

Reading is fundamental for the Jolie-Pitt clan, as evidenced in proud mom Angelina Jolie's latest Instagram post. The 46-year-old actor and human rights activist shared rare photos of her kids, whom she shares with estranged husband Brad Pitt, for the first time ever on her new Instagram account. Despite being partially obscured by the book jackets of their favorite summer reads, they sure look happy as far as we can see.
Celebritiescodelist.biz

Angelina Jolie: Instagram win against Jennifer Aniston

Angelina Jolie’s Instagram account is not even a day old. Nevertheless, she has already broken a record set by Jennifer Aniston. Angelina Jolie’s (46, “Lara Croft: Tomb Raider”) Instagram account is not even a day old, but it already has 5.4 million followers. Just within the first hour after the profile of the US actress went online, according to the British “The Sun”, an unbelievable 1.7 million users of the social media platform clicked on the corresponding button to follow her. Jolie is sure to set a new record – and a triumph over her eternal rival Jennifer Aniston (52, “Friends”).
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

See Angelina Jolie's 6 Kids Now

Angelina Jolie became a mom in 2002 when she adopted her first son, Maddox, in Cambodia. The actor went on to welcome five more children with her ex-husband Brad Pitt, and she's made clear that "mother" is her most cherished role. "The center of my life is my kids," she once told the Los Angeles Times (via People).
CelebritiesPopculture

Angelina Jolie Shares Rare Photos of Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, Doing Homework

Angelina Jolie joined Instagram to amplify different humanitarian causes, but she's also using the social media platform like any other parent: to show off her kids. The Eternals actress shared photos of two of her children, Zahara, 16, and Shiloh, 15, as they were wrapping up their summer reading. Zahara was reading The Bluest Eye by Toni Morrison, while Shiloh was clearly engrossed in The Dark Lady by Akala. "End of summer reading," Jolie wrote alongside the photos. "These are some of the favorites in our house. Would love to know yours."
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Brad Pitt Pushes Back In Custody Case With Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has been legally divorced for years, but a number of outstanding issues, such as child custody and the division of assets, have kept the two involved in one legal battle after another for the last few years. And now, following an apparent victory on Jolie's side of the courtroom, Brad Pitt's legal team is firing back. Namely by asking that the recent disqualification of a judge be reviewed by a higher court.
CelebritiesETOnline.com

Angelina Jolie Says Her Divorce From Brad Pitt Has Left Her Feeling 'Broken'

Angelina Jolie is sharing some insight into her divorce from Brad Pitt. The actress and activist got candid, revealing that her separation from the actor has left her feeling "broken" in a new interview with The Guardian. Not going into specifics about her former relationship, Jolie is asked what the past five years have taken out of her.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie denounces Brad Pitt for vicarious violence: what is it?

A while ago Brangelina was one of the most talked about names in Hollywood. This nickname was the one given to the relationship of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt, who starred in one of the cutest romances in the industry. After playing the Sr. & Sra. Smith The actors began a relationship that ended five years ago after having six children together.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt: chronology of everything that happened after their divorce

Between the romances most remembered of the Cinema industry, the relationship between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They met while filming Sr. y Sra. Smith and they seemed to be inseparable: they became the most outstanding couple of Hollywood, they formed a family with six children and her love story – known under the name Brangelina– fell in love with all moviegoers. But this time they did not have a happy ending and, after maintaining a relationship from 2005 to 2016, decided to divorce and put an end to their love.
MoviesTelegraph

Amoral, greedy Hollywood has no right to make a movie about Harvey Weinstein

Why would anyone look to Hollywood for an authoritative take on Harvey Weinstein? You might as well expect a full and frank accounting of the Covid-19 outbreak from the Wuhan tourist board. Nevertheless, a film is on the way which reportedly gives the Weinstein scandal the “Spotlight treatment” – Spotlight...
Family RelationshipsPosted by
Best Life

The 14 Celebrities Who Have the Most Kids

It seems more and more common that celebrities are having children later in life, and for many of them, that means having smaller families. But there are also those Hollywood broods that really blow our minds. Some stars subscribe to the "more the merrier" philosophy when it comes to children, even expanding their families into the double digits. Read on for the celebrities who have the most kids and to find out more about their (probably pretty chaotic) family lives.

Comments / 0

Community Policy