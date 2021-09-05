CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

How Alabama football QB Bryce Young's brilliance showed outside of touchdowns against Miami

Tuscaloosa News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA — Looking at Alabama football quarterback Bryce Young's touchdowns is the easy way to point out that he had a good debut. He threw four of them, after all. And that number is noteworthy; he's the first Alabama quarterback to have four passing touchdowns in his starting debut, according to ESPN Stats & Info. The guys who previously held the record? Mac Jones and Joe Namath. Not bad company for the sophomore quarterback.

