Letter: Wrong About Vaccines
Nick Lasala’s letter “Health ‘Order’ Hypocrisy” of July 14 is a perfect example of the ignorance in the make-believe world of COVID deniers and anti-vaxxers. Health care officials say that 99.2 percent of new COVID cases are among the unvaccinated. It is not the incessant mantra of liberals urging free citizens to get vaccinated. It is the advice of scientists and health care officials. The logic is that unvaccinated citizens are dangerous not only to themselves and their families but to anyone close to them. They are a threat to everyone.www.thepilot.com
