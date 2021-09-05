CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROSEN, TOP RANKED INVESTOR COUNSEL, Encourages Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Investors with Losses to Secure Counsel Before Important Deadline in Securities Class Action - SPPI

WHY: Rosen Law Firm, a global investor rights law firm, announces the filing of a class action lawsuit on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SPPI) between December 27, 2018 and August 5, 2021, inclusive (the "Class Period"). A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than November 1, 2021.

