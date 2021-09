All fruit can find a place on your plate—but these are the healthiest fruits you can eat during peak summer produce season, and ideas on how to enjoy them. Let’s just remember, ALL fruits are healthy (and fad diets that tell you otherwise are wrong!). However, it is true that some fruits contain more of the important nutrient components than others, such as more vitamins and minerals, antioxidants, and fiber. These are vital to our overall health and may even have protective factors against diseases like cancer, heart disease, and Type 2 Diabetes. The USDA recommends everyone should be shooting to eat 4-5 or more servings of fruits and vegetables a day.