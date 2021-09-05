Letter: There is a source for psychiatric help in Roseburg

Local help for schizophrenia: I just saw the story in the Umpqua Shopper from Aug. 31 (The News-Review, Aug. 25) in which Kate Craig talks about how her son's schizophrenia has devastated their life and how hard it is trying to find help for him in our county. Practically impossible. If you ever need to get into a psychiatrist when a loved one is experiencing a sudden-onset psychotic crisis, forget it. You will be given an appointment that is months out and good luck hanging on until then!