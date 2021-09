Lagares went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and two strikeouts in Saturday's 4-1 triumph against the Rangers. Lagares opened the game's scoring with his third-inning solo blast to left, though he struck out in his other two at-bats. The long ball was the 32-year-old's second in his last seven games --the same as his total from his first 84 -- and he should see more playing time if he continues to hit well, especially with Justin Upton battling injuries lately.