CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bucyrus, OH

Herman W. Cooper

By Crawford County Now Staff
crawfordcountynow.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHerman W. Cooper, 49, of Bucyrus died early Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Bucyrus Community Hospital after years of failing health and a recent infection. He was born September 23, 1971, to Herman C. Cooper and the late Hannah Angie Cooper. Herman graduated from Wynford High School in 1989. He met Vanessa Hensley in the summer of 1990 and they began dating late that year. They were married October 5, 1991. Over the years, he worked for Continental Hose, IB Tech, and Walmart. He became very sick in 2015 and was well taken care of by Vanessa when her own battle with throat cancer made him the caregiver until her death on December 31, 2020.

crawfordcountynow.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bucyrus, OH
Obituaries
Local
Ohio Obituaries
City
Bucyrus, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenny
Person
Ken Hensley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Football Games#Bengals#Wynford High School#Continental Hose#Ib Tech#Sierra#Wise Funeral Service#Oakwood Cemetery#Wisefuneral Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
Walmart
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General Merrick Garland announced Thursday. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone...
California StatePosted by
CNN

Republicans are laying the groundwork to lie that the California recall was stolen

Washington (CNN) — Polls suggest California voters are poised to defeat an effort to recall the state's Democratic governor, Gavin Newsom. The polls could be wrong or change fast. At present, though, their findings are entirely unremarkable. California has nearly twice as many registered Democrats as registered Republicans. Newsom was elected by almost 24 percentage points in 2018. With one notable exception, in 2003, every previous attempt to recall a California governor has failed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy