Herman W. Cooper, 49, of Bucyrus died early Saturday, September 4, 2021, at Bucyrus Community Hospital after years of failing health and a recent infection. He was born September 23, 1971, to Herman C. Cooper and the late Hannah Angie Cooper. Herman graduated from Wynford High School in 1989. He met Vanessa Hensley in the summer of 1990 and they began dating late that year. They were married October 5, 1991. Over the years, he worked for Continental Hose, IB Tech, and Walmart. He became very sick in 2015 and was well taken care of by Vanessa when her own battle with throat cancer made him the caregiver until her death on December 31, 2020.