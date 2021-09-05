Letter: Is this really the Roseburg we want to live in?
Roseburg is home to 24,000 and is the largest city in Douglas County, Oregon. In the last few days a man stabbed another man in the chest with a knife at the city duck pond. A citizen had a encounter with a man holding a dead fawn in one hand that had its neck slit open. A gang fight took place on Jackson Street downtown when witnesses in one of the apartment buildings watched one individual take rage on another man with a crowbar.www.nrtoday.com
