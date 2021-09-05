WATCH: USC receiver Tahj Washington snags beautiful touchdown catch

Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

USC receiver Tahj Washington didn’t take long to make his presence known with a touchdown catch. The Memphis transfer had his first score as a Trojan halfway through the first quarter against San Jose State.

Washington caught a 29-yard strike from quarterback Kedon Slovis as he fell back into the end zone. He made the catch despite pass interference from the San Jose State defense.

Washington finished with four catches for 56 yards and the score in a 30-7 USC victory. Drake London finished as the team’s top receiver with 13 catches for 144 yards. Fellow transfer Keaontay Ingram (Texas) led the Trojans with 86 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Washington comes to Los Angeles after spending his first two seasons in Memphis. He had a breakout campaign this past seasoin for the Tigers when he finished with 43 catches for 743 yards and six touchdowns. A three-star prospect in 2019, he committed to the Tigers over offers from Kansas, Louisiana, Air Force and others.

Now it appears the Trojans may have found themselves a gem.

USC entered Saturday as the No. 15 team in the AP poll. The Trojans are coming off of a 5-1 season in which their only loss came in the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon.

Clay Helton is entering his eighth year as head coach of the Trojans. With the win on Saturday, his record improved to 69-45 in that time. He has twice led USC to a New Year’s Six bowl game, taking them to the Rose Bowl (2016) and the Cotton Bowl (2017).

They will look to return to college football’s biggest stage this season with the help of a few new faces. If Tahj Washington can continue to make plays like the touchdown catch he had Saturday, he will certainly be a big part of that effort.

The Trojans will next take the field at 7:30 p.m. PST on Sept. 11 against Stanford.