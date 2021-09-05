CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

WATCH: USC receiver Tahj Washington snags beautiful touchdown catch

By Chandler Vessels about 5 hours
Posted by 
On3.com
On3.com
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KUAWg_0bnHQpJl00
Chris Williams/Icon Sportswire

USC receiver Tahj Washington didn’t take long to make his presence known with a touchdown catch. The Memphis transfer had his first score as a Trojan halfway through the first quarter against San Jose State.

Washington caught a 29-yard strike from quarterback Kedon Slovis as he fell back into the end zone. He made the catch despite pass interference from the San Jose State defense.

Washington finished with four catches for 56 yards and the score in a 30-7 USC victory. Drake London finished as the team’s top receiver with 13 catches for 144 yards. Fellow transfer Keaontay Ingram (Texas) led the Trojans with 86 yards rushing on 15 carries.

Washington comes to Los Angeles after spending his first two seasons in Memphis. He had a breakout campaign this past seasoin for the Tigers when he finished with 43 catches for 743 yards and six touchdowns. A three-star prospect in 2019, he committed to the Tigers over offers from Kansas, Louisiana, Air Force and others.

Now it appears the Trojans may have found themselves a gem.

USC entered Saturday as the No. 15 team in the AP poll. The Trojans are coming off of a 5-1 season in which their only loss came in the Pac-12 Championship game against Oregon.

Clay Helton is entering his eighth year as head coach of the Trojans. With the win on Saturday, his record improved to 69-45 in that time. He has twice led USC to a New Year’s Six bowl game, taking them to the Rose Bowl (2016) and the Cotton Bowl (2017).

They will look to return to college football’s biggest stage this season with the help of a few new faces. If Tahj Washington can continue to make plays like the touchdown catch he had Saturday, he will certainly be a big part of that effort.

The Trojans will next take the field at 7:30 p.m. PST on Sept. 11 against Stanford.

Comments / 0

On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
2K+
Followers
3K+
Post
410K+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Kansas State
State
Louisiana State
State
Oregon State
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Clay Helton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usc#Rose Bowl#College Football#Cotton Bowl#American Football#Usc#Pff College#Pff College#Tigers#Louisiana Air Force#Ap#Pac 12 Championship#Stanford
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
Stanford University
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Greensboro, NCPosted by
The Spun

There Are 4 College Football Games Tonight – Here’s The Schedule

Week 2 of the college football season will get underway later tonight with four primetime matchups. Kansas at #17 Coastal Carolina — 7:30 p.m. ET: Coming off their program’s first win since 2019, the Jayhawks will have a tough matchup tonight as they look to continue that success. The Chanticleers on the other hand are coming off a stellar 2020 season and a blowout Week 1 victory. With the home-field advantage, star quarterback Grayson McCall and Coastal are favored by 26.5 points.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Latest Deshaun Watson News

The inevitable was finally made official on Friday afternoon. As indicated by head coach David Culley earlier this week, Deshaun Watson has now been officially ruled out of Sunday’s opening game with a “not injury related” designation. Tyrod Taylor has been named the Texans’ Week 1 starter. The NFL world...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To National Anthem Before Cowboys-Buccaneers Game

On Thursday night, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Dallas Cowboys stepped on the field for the first game of the 2021 NFL season. Tom Brady and the Buccaneers entered the contest as heavy favorites over Dak Prescott and the Cowboys. Before the game kicked off, the Buccaneers unveiled their Super Bowl banner in front of a packed house.
College Sportsvoiceofmotown.com

Conspiracy Theory About WVU Going to the ACC

Morgantown, West Virginia – As first pointed out by John Lowe of WYMT, West Virginia University is the only remaining Big 12 program to not congratulate BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF on the four teams joining the Big 12 Conference. Since Lowe’s message, all of the seven other remaining programs...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

UGA QB JT Daniels not starting against UAB

As was speculated throughout the week, it appears Georgia’s starting quarterback for Week 1 will not start Week 2. Per a report from Maria Martin of Atlanta’s 11Alive news, Daniels will be sidelined to begin the contest against UAB due to an earlier reported oblique strain. DawgsHQ has confirmed the...
NFLPosted by
AllTrojans

Steelers Sign Former USC Wide Receiver

Steelers Sign Former USC Wide Receiver Tyler Vaughns. The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed former USC wide receiver Tyler Vaughns to their practice squad, the team announced Tuesday. Vaughns was signed by the Indianapolis Colts following the 2021 NFL Draft, as an un-drafted free agent. The team later released him once...
NFLPosted by
On3.com

Kayvon Thibodeaux posts update on Instagram

Oregon star defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux made a post on his Instagram story indicating he made the trip with his teammates to Columbus ahead of Oregon’s Week Two matchup with Ohio State. “When I fly, I fly United,” Thibodeaux said on his story with the Ducks plane to Columbus in...
Georgia StatePosted by
On3.com

What UAB said about Georgia this week

We’ve kept you up to date on plenty that has been said by Kirby Smart and Georgia players this week. We collected thoughts from UAB head coach Bill Clark ahead of the contest for his thoughts on the challenge ahead on Saturday. Bill Clark’s comments. On what he’s seen from...
Oregon StatePosted by
On3.com

Viewing Guide: How to watch Buckeyes showdown with Oregon

COLUMBUS — The return to Ohio Stadium is finally here for Ohio State. The Buckeyes played in an empty Horseshoe last season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But on Saturday against Oregon, for the first time in over 600 days, nearly 100,000 fans will fill Ohio Stadium. There are still tickets available, however, and a sell out could be in jeopardy.
NFLYardbarker

Ravens-Washington: What to Watch, Where to Watch, Prediction

WBAL (Baltimore), WJLA (Washington, D.C.), WGAL (York/Lancaster/ Harrisburg, Pa.), WWCW (Roanoke, Va.), WUPV (Richmond, Va.), WTVZ (Norfolk, Va.), WMDT (Delmarva area) & WWCP (State College/Johnstown/Altoona, Pa.) How to Listen. WBAL (1090 AM) & 98Rock (97.9 FM) Ravens -3.5 Four Quarters: What to Watch. 1. Will Lamar Jackson Play?. The Ravens...
Wilmot, WIPosted by
The Janesville Gazette

Prep football: Conner Wallman's third-quarter touchdown catch lifts Delavan-Darien past Wilmot

For the Delavan-Darien football team, 105 yards of total offense was just enough to produce a victory Friday night. The Comets (1-1, 1-0 Southern Lakes Conference) opened league play with a 7-0 victory over Wilmot (0-1, 0-1) on the strength of a 6-yard touchdown pass from Neil Janssen to Conner Wallman with 4 minutes, 52 seconds remaining in the third quarter.
Posted by
On3.com

WATCH: Xavier Nwankpa's game-winning Hail Mary touchdown

Big-time players make big-time plays and 2022 Altoona (IA) Southeast Polk safety Xavier Nwankpa stepped up when his team needed him most, hauling in the game-winning Hail Mary. The touchdown gave Southeast Polk, the top-ranked team in the state the 13-7 win over the No.2 team in the state in...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Tylan Wallace catches first NFL touchdown

During his four seasons with Oklahoma State, Tylan Wallace got very familiar with the end zone. On Saturday, Wallace finally familiarized himself with the end zone at the NFL level and caught his first touchdown of the preseason slate. With the Baltimore Ravens leading the Washington Football Team, 30-3 in...
College SportsPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: UCLA linebacker Ale Kaho blocks punt for touchdown

UCLA Bruins linebacker Ale Kaho blocked a punt for a touchdown Saturday against Hawaii. The junior linebacker transferred from Alabama during the offseason, where he had already made a name for himself blocking punts. Ale Kaho blocking punts for UCLA. In the middle of a blowout performance, UCLA got a...
NFL247Sports

WATCH: Jake Fromm breaks 13-yard touchdown run

Jake Fromm might not be the Buffalo Bills starting quarterback, or even their first backup. But he is not letting that stop him from making big plays when he gets his shot on the field. One of those shots came late in the third quarter of the Bills’ preseason game against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday.
Santa Ana, CAPosted by
On3.com

WATCH: USC commit Domani Jackson takes the pick six to the house

Defensive back Domani Jackson of Mater Dei (Santa Ana, California) continues to show that he’s worthy of his lofty ranking in the 2022 recruiting class. His high school team, top-ranked Mater Dei, was facing off against the 13th ranked team in America, Duncanville (Duncanville, Texas) Friday night. The game was highlighted as one of the top clashes of the 2021 high school football season and was played in Duncanville. Mater Dei throttled Duncanville in the game, 45-3.
NFLchatsports.com

NFL Draft Prospects to Watch on CFB Week 2: Texas A&M vs Colorado

It's Week 2 in college football, and while it's still early, the "contenders" and the "pretenders" are slowly being identified. This process will continue on as the Texas A&M Aggies go on the road to face the Colorado Buffaloes. In a matchup of traditional SEC and PAC-12 powers, Texas A&M will look to establish itself as an early CFB Playoff favorite. while Colorado tries to build on a successful season in which it fell just short of a conference championship birth. The Aggies and Buffs will be facing off for the first time since 2009, back when they were major players in the Big-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy