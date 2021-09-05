WATCH: Georgia safety pick-six for first points against Clemson

Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Georgia safety Christopher Smith gave the Bulldogs the first points of the game with an interception for a touchdown against Clemson quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. The 74-yard interception return came with just over three minutes left in the first half.

Georgia’s Christopher Smith pick-six on Clemson

In a defensive showcase displayed in the first half, Georgia and Clemson combined for 200 total yards going into the locker rooms. The first and only points of the game came on a 74-yard interception return for a touchdown by Smith late in the second half.

During the broadcast, ESPN’s Holly Rowe spoke about what Georgia defensive coordinator Dan Lanning thought of Smith.

“He’s a little dog who thinks he’s a big dog,” Lanning said of his 5’11”, 190-pound safety.

The Georgia defense showed the nation what it was capable of throughout the first half, holding Clemson to just 90 yards of total offense. Clemson’s zero points at halftime is the first time that has happened since 2010. Georgia held Clemson to only a single rushing yard, the lowest first-half total since 2008.

Smith’s big play came at a very timely moment for the Bulldogs as Clemson started the drive from midfield after a punt return fumble by Georgia. The Bulldogs lead the Tigers 7-0 going into halftime.

Clemson against Georgia in the first half

Entering Saturday’s opening week game, Clemson and Georgia both boasted top five rankings in the nation. Clemson entered as the favorites ranked third, with Georgia right behind them at number five. Both teams have college football playoff aspirations this season, and their opening week matchup has far-reaching implications for the end of the season.

Despite their offense’s costly turnover, Clemson’s defense matched Georgia’s efforts throughout the first half. Georgia punted on three of their four drives in the first half, and missed a 36-yard field goal attempt. Clemson held Georgia to only 20 more yards of total offense with 110 total.

In D.J. Uiagalelei’s first full season as the starter, his first half against Georgia’s defense was one he will look to shake off. Uiagalelei completed 10 of his 20 pass attempts for 89 yards and the interception for a touchdown.