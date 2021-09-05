CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

411’s WWE Talking Smack Report 09.04.21: Zelina Vega Calls out Toni Storm, The Street Profits Have The Usos Nervous and More!

By Robert Leighty Jr.
411mania.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article-Thanks to those that have read and read my Royal Rumble 2014 review. You can find that review here. Now to WWE Talking Smack. Let’s get to it!. -Kevin Patrick welcomes us to WWE HQ and he is joined by Matt Camp. They are coming off SmackDown last night from Jacksonville. OHHH! ENEMY TURF!

411mania.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zelina Vega
Person
Brock Lesnar
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Finn Balor
Person
Toni Storm
Person
Sami Zayn
Person
Dolph Ziggler
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Street Profits#Usos#Combat#Wwe Hq#Becky At Extreme Rules#Kp#Msg#Cesaro Rollins#Jax#Super Smackdown
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEewrestlingnews.com

Update On The Length Of Sami Zayn’s WWE Contract

Over the past few days, there has been a lot of talk over the length of Sami Zayn’s WWE contract. Of course, WWE contracts are a big topic of discussion these days following Adam Cole’s departure and Pete Dunne and Kevin Owens’ contracts coming up soon. According to a report...
WWEAOL Corp

WWE star Zelina Vega's emotional homecoming on 9/11 anniversary

Like countless Americans on September 11, 2001, Thea Trinidad’s life changed forever. Trinidad, then a 10-year-old girl from Queens, New York, lost her father, Michael, a telecom analyst for Cantor Fitzgerald, in the terrorist attacks on the World Trade Center. Twenty years later, Trinidad is staring down one of the...
WWEwrestlinginc.com

Toni Storm On Who She’d Like To Face On WWE SmackDown, Talks Rick Boogs

Following a six-week hiatus, Toni Storm made a backstage appearance on last night’s SmackDown when Dolph Ziggler approached her before his singles match against Rick Boogs. Thinking she would be on his side, Ziggler was taken back when Storm revealed she was rooting for Boogs in their bout, which he won.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Is Sami Zayn Quitting WWE For AEW?

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens, who are longtime friends could be seeing themselves in a difficult situation over their WWE contracts. WWE lost several stars due to the contract issues, namely Daniel Bryan and Adam Cole, resulting in both signing with AEW. It turns out Owens’ contract is up on January 31st, 2022, but Zayn’s deal is a matter of question.
WWEf4wonline.com

WWE SmackDown live results: Brock Lesnar returns at MSG

WWE returns to the "World's Most Famous Arena" as tonight's SmackDown takes place at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Brock Lesnar will return to SmackDown on the show. It will be Lesnar's first appearance since returning at SummerSlam after Roman Reigns defeated John Cena. Last week, Lesnar called Paul Heyman to let Reigns know he would be in New York to confront the champion.
WWEComicBook

Naruto: WWE's Zelina Vega Shows Off Akatsuki Inspired Gear Almost Worn on SmackDown

WWE's Zelina Vega showed off some awesome new gear inspired by the Itachi Uchiha and the Akatsuki group from Masashi Kishimoto's Naruto that she almost got to wear on WWE Friday Night SmackDown! Vega has definitely struck a chord with fans in the past for the number of fun pop culture inspired looks and full wrestling gear that she has shown off since coming back to the WWE, and couple this with the fun Naruto inspired looks and cosplay she has shared through social media in her spare time, and fans couldn't wait to see what was next.
WWEewrestlingnews.com

WWE Extreme Rules Statistics: History of Gimmicks & Stipulation Matches

The entire purpose of WWE’s Extreme Rules pay-per-view at the time of its inception was that every match on the card would have some sort of gimmick or stipulation. While that was true in 2009, the show quickly dwindled into a normal event with only a handful of mostly lame gimmicks like it is today.
WWE411mania.com

Winfree’s WWE Smackdown Review 9.10.21

Hey there everyone, welcome to another episode of WWE Smackdown. The big story tonight is the return of Brock Lesnar as he’ll be in the building and will confront Universal champion Roman Reigns in some capacity. WWE also teased the return of Demon King for Balor last week after Balor lost his title match with Reigns, but we’ll have to wait and see how that plays out. We’ve also got a contract signing between Becky Lynch and Bianca Belair for Lynch’s title, and if Sasha Banks is going to make a return after her sudden absence this would be the time and place to do it. The big match for tonight should be the rematch between Seth Rollins and Edge, Rollins “injured” Cesaro last week to make sure he’s off TV for as long as possible because Vince hates the Swiss (I don’t know that, but I’m running out of reasons for Cesaro’s booking) and logically Rollins wins here to set up their rubber match in some gimmick match at Extreme Rules. Extreme Rules is coming up rather quickly too, so any other angles that need advancement better get into gear. I imagine the Street Profits and Usos in a tag team title match is a given at this point, though we’re still not sure what’s up with King Shinsuke Nakamra as he’s holding the Intercontinental belt, though last week Toni Storm showed back up and intimated she might join him and Rick Boogs in some capacity. Naomi might show up and ask for a match, and get shot down by management, and there’s a decent chance Nataly and Tamina remind us they exist. Well with that out of the way, let’s get to the action.
WWEPosted by
TVShowsAce

WWE Smackdown 9/10: 5 Must-See Moments, Full Results

WWE Smackdown returned to Madison Square Garden for the first time since the COVID pandemic and did so with a loaded show. Brock Lesnar returned to confront Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman. The Usos defending their tag team titles against the Street Profits. In a Summerslam rematch, Edge and Seth Rollins did battle in front of a hot NYC crowd and put on an instant classic.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Nia Jax Gets In ‘Real Fight’ With Charlotte Flair

Mick Foley tweeted, “Just wondering…WTF was up with that Nia Jax vs. Charlotte Flair match?” Many fans pointed out that it appeared to turn into a real fight. Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Last Photo Before Health Emergency Leaks

Paul “Triple H” Levesque currently serves as the WWE’s Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development while also overseeing WWE’s NXT brand and performance center. It was recently revealed by WWE on Wednesday that the former 14 time World Champion underwent a medical procedure after cardiac event. According to the statement, Levesque is expected to make a full recovery. Triple H ‘removed’ this big name from NXT.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Stephanie McMahon ‘Terrified’ By Male WWE Star

Stephanie McMahon loves to remind the WWE universe about her friendly relationship[s] to some of the WWE’s most iconic and legendary names. Stephanie McMahon would be the first person to tell you growing up that she was very friendly, for example, to the late WWE Hall of Famer Andre the Giant. Stephanie McMahon was recently ‘humiliated’ by Vince backstage.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Triple H Bold Pregnancy Message To WWE Star Leaks

Triple H, who oversees NXT recently had a heart issue that needed a procedure to fix. He is expected to make a full recovery, and people are sending out well-wishes right now. Amid this, WWE star Mustafa Ali went on to shared a very personal story about how much HHH meant to his own life. WWE Top Champion ‘Recovering’ From Sickness.
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Alexa Bliss ‘Removed’ From WWE Raw

Alexa Bliss did not appear on WWE Raw, after she wrapped up her feud with Eva Marie a week ago. It’s unclear why Bliss was removed from the show. Alexa Bliss has really been through a ton ever since Bray Wyatt was let go by WWE. As many know, the entire Fiend gimmick was started with Bray with Alexa Bliss joining into the darkness later on. As time went on, Alexa then seemed to take control as Bray Wyatt was hardly on TV. When Bray reached the point of no return and was let go, Alexa Bliss was then the new ‘Fiend’. Fans trashed Alexa for some time and they seemingly haven’t stopped yet….WWE Smackdown Forced To Leave FOX?
WWEstillrealtous.com

Braun Strowman Reveals New Ring Name?

WWE has released a number of surprising talents this year, and fans were shocked when the company announced back in June that former Universal Champion Braun Strowman had been released. Strowman’s non-compete clause is set to expire soon, and now everyone is wondering where he might end up next. Braun...

Comments / 0

Community Policy