Trump Offers Comfort After Biden Failed Troops, Disrespected families

President Joe Biden did about as much wrong as he possibly could in his calamitous effort to secure the claim as the president who ended America’s longest war.

He disregarded warnings about the fortitude of the Afghani army and withdrew critical support in its hour of need. He ordered a hasty withdrawal that quickly descended into chaos, dismissed an offer by the Taliban to allow American troops control the city of Kabul during the departure, permitted the U.S. military to give up Bagram Air Base and then stranded hundreds of American citizens and green-card holders after all the troops left.

As a result, 13 U.S troops were killed in a terrorist attack that also claimed the lives of nearly 200 Afghani citizens. And then to compound his declared debacle overseas, Biden, during the dignified transfer of the troops’ remains once they were returned to the U.S., repeatedly looked at his watch and then talked to victims’ families about losing his own son, Beau, who died of brain cancer.

It’s not surprising, then, that the Gold Star families had little nice to say about Biden.

Perhaps it’s also not surprising, in that context, that former President Donald Trump stepped in to offer the condolences the troops’ loved ones expected of their leader.

One of the people Trump reached out to was Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

In a lengthy Aug. 30 Facebook post addressed specifically to Biden, Chappell wrote, “I am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know I would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and I had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!’”

She added that Biden wanted to share that he understood how she felt. “You don’t know how I feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how I feel! U then rolled your f**king eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and I let you know that the only reason I was talking to you was out of respect for my son and that was the only reason why,” Chappell wrote. “(Yo)u turned to walk away and I let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ok whatever!!!”

“You are no leader of any kind! You are a weak human being and a traitor!!!! You turned your back on my son, on all of our Heros!!! (sic). You are leaving the White House one way or another because you do not belong there! MY SONS BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!!”

“If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other Heros (sic) would still be alive!!!! You will be seeing me again very soon!!! Btw as my son and the rest of our fallen Heros (sic) were being taken off the plane yesterday I watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!!! What the f**k was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch???? You are nobody special Biden!!! America Hates you!!!!!”

The next day, Trump, through his Save America PAC, issued a statement of support for Chappell and her son.

“Shana, you are 100% correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack,” Trump said.

“Civilians should have been brought out first, along with our $85 billion of equipment, with the Military coming out very safely after all was clear. I love you, and I love Kareem.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon