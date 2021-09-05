CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Presidential Election

Trump Offers Comfort After Biden Failed Troops, Disrespected families

By Liam Edgar
Posted by 
The Free Press - TFP
The Free Press - TFP
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t6ac2_0bnHQQRi00

President Joe Biden did about as much wrong as he possibly could in his calamitous effort to secure the claim as the president who ended America’s longest war.

He disregarded warnings about the fortitude of the Afghani army and withdrew critical support in its hour of need. He ordered a hasty withdrawal that quickly descended into chaos, dismissed an offer by the Taliban to allow American troops control the city of Kabul during the departure, permitted the U.S. military to give up Bagram Air Base and then stranded hundreds of American citizens and green-card holders after all the troops left.

As a result, 13 U.S troops were killed in a terrorist attack that also claimed the lives of nearly 200 Afghani citizens. And then to compound his declared debacle overseas, Biden, during the dignified transfer of the troops’ remains once they were returned to the U.S., repeatedly looked at his watch and then talked to victims’ families about losing his own son, Beau, who died of brain cancer.

It’s not surprising, then, that the Gold Star families had little nice to say about Biden.

Perhaps it’s also not surprising, in that context, that former President Donald Trump stepped in to offer the condolences the troops’ loved ones expected of their leader.

One of the people Trump reached out to was Shana Chappell, the mother of Marine Lance Cpl. Kareem Nikoui.

In a lengthy Aug. 30 Facebook post addressed specifically to Biden, Chappell wrote, “I am the one who stood 5 inches from your face and was letting you know I would never get to hug my son again, hear his laugh and then you tried to interrupt me and give me your own sob story and I had to tell you ‘that this isn’t about you so don’t make it about you!!!’”

She added that Biden wanted to share that he understood how she felt. “You don’t know how I feel and you do not have the right to tell me you know how I feel! U then rolled your f**king eyes in your head like you were annoyed with me and I let you know that the only reason I was talking to you was out of respect for my son and that was the only reason why,” Chappell wrote. “(Yo)u turned to walk away and I let you know my sons blood was on your hands and you threw your hand up behind you as you walked away from me like you were saying ok whatever!!!”

“You are no leader of any kind! You are a weak human being and a traitor!!!! You turned your back on my son, on all of our Heros!!! (sic). You are leaving the White House one way or another because you do not belong there! MY SONS BLOOD IS ON YOUR HANDS!!! All 13 of them, their blood is on your hands!!!!”

“If my president Trump was in his rightful seat then my son and the other Heros (sic) would still be alive!!!! You will be seeing me again very soon!!! Btw as my son and the rest of our fallen Heros (sic) were being taken off the plane yesterday I watched you disrespect us all 5 different times by checking your watch!!! What the f**k was so important that you had to keep looking at your watch???? You are nobody special Biden!!! America Hates you!!!!!”

The next day, Trump, through his Save America PAC, issued a statement of support for Chappell and her son.

“Shana, you are 100% correct. If I were President, your wonderful and beautiful son Kareem would be with you now, and so would the sons and daughters of others, including all of those who died in the vicious Kabul airport attack,” Trump said.

“Civilians should have been brought out first, along with our $85 billion of equipment, with the Military coming out very safely after all was clear. I love you, and I love Kareem.”

Support journalism by clicking here to our GoFundMe or sign up for our free newsletter by clicking here

Android Users, Click Here To Download The Free Press App And Never Miss A Story. It’s Free And Coming To Apple Users Soon

Comments / 0

The Free Press - TFP

The Free Press - TFP

Tampa, FL
60K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Local Breaking News, serving local Florida News and National Stories

 https://www.tampafp.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Donald Trump
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Military#Kabul#Afghani#Taliban#American#Gold Star#Marine Lance#The White House#Mcdonald#Shooting Congress#Gop
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Facebook
Related
POTUSPosted by
NBC News

Corporate America reacts to Biden's vaccination mandate

The White House moved from carrot to stick Thursday after President Joe Biden introduced a rule that requires companies with 100 or more employees to ensure that their workforces are fully vaccinated or can produce negative Covid tests at least once a week. The new requirements are a step to...
Birmingham, ALwbrc.com

Governor Ivey responds to President Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Governor Kay Ivey responded to President Joe Biden’s announcement Thursday about sweeping new federal vaccine requirements. “Once again, President Biden has missed the mark. His outrageous, overreaching mandates will no doubt be challenged in the courts. Placing more burdens on both employers and employees during a pandemic with the rising inflation rates and lingering labor shortages is totally unacceptable.
Presidential ElectionEyewitness News

VOTE NOW: Do you agree with President Biden's vaccine mandates?

(WFSB) - President Joe Biden on Thursday is announcing a new federal vaccine requirements an all-out effort to increase COVID-19 vaccinations. The rules mandate that all employers with more than 100 workers require them to be vaccinated or test for the virus weekly, affecting about 80 million Americans. And the roughly 17 million workers at health facilities that receive federal Medicare or Medicaid also will have to be fully vaccinated.
POTUSWashington Post

An old Trump-GOP scam is back. And it’s being weaponized against Biden.

Of all the insulting lies we’ve heard about Democratic proposals to tax the rich, perhaps the worst is the idea that they would devastate owners and operators of family farms. Republicans have made this claim for at least 20 years, to help protect large estates from taxation when passed down...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Top Jimmy Carter aide says Biden admin is 'reminiscent of reliving' Carter years

A former top aide to President Jimmy Carter says the Biden administration is "reminiscent of reliving" the tumultuous years in the former president’s administration. Les Francis, who served as the White House deputy chief of staff during the Carter administration, said President Biden seems unable to "catch a break" amid the chaotic, crisis-ridden first year of his term.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Army veteran 'absolutely not' resigning after Biden's attempt to oust Trump appointees from military panels

Retired Army Captain Meaghan Mobbs is fighting back against the Biden administration, refusing the request to step down from her position on the military academy advisory board after President Biden asked multiple Trump-appointed members to resign. Biden is now facing backlash from multiple members of the board, including Kellyanne Conway...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
WashingtonExaminer

Yes, Biden blew it

Contingencies are messy things. The Biden administration’s improvisatory scramble after the fall of Kabul to the Taliban was one of several such messes America witnessed in the final weeks of August. Another was President Joe Biden’s impromptu effort to explain that the shambolic disgrace was among the best possible outcomes.
Presidential Electionmediaite.com

John Roberts Apologizes for Laughing When GOP Rep. Says Biden Admin. Should Own Afghanistan Missteps: ‘I Do Not Expect That Will Happen’

Fox News Anchor John Roberts apologized on air to Rep. Michael Waltz (R-FL) and viewers of America Reports for a poorly timed chuckle. Waltz had expressed his desire for the Biden administration to take accountability on its handling of the military withdrawal from Afghanistan. The former Green Beret was speaking...
Presidential ElectionBattalion Texas AM

Joe Biden is unfit to be commander-in-chief

If one had to apply to be president of the United States, an ideal resume would look something like this: a law professor, over three decades in the United States Senate, four years as the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, eight years as the chair of the Senate Committee on the Judiciary and eight years as vice president.
POTUSPosted by
Axios

Scoop: The most dangerous Trump exposé

Stephanie Grisham has quietly written a top-secret memoir of her four years in Donald Trump's White House, and a publishing source says she'll reveal "surprising new scandals." What to watch: The book — "I'll Take Your Questions Now: What I Saw in The Trump White House" — will be published...

Comments / 0

Community Policy