Ole Miss Recruiting Tracker: Elite WR Johntay Cook Includes Rebels In Top-12

By The Grove Report Staff
Sports Illustrated
 6 days ago

With college football's 2021 season officially underway, rumors are beginning to fly regarding visits and commitments for the 2022 class and beyond. Under second-year head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels recruiting momentum is hitting full-force, and as a result, recruits who were once thought to be unattainable, are now beginning to take a hard look at the makings of what Kiffin is building in Austin.

