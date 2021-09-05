Police: Driver dies after crashing into utility pole, tree

A man has died after an early morning crash in Lexington.

Police said it happened Sunday morning just after 3 a.m. on West High Street near Oliver Lewis Way.

They said the driver crashed into a utility pole, a front porch, and also hit a tree. He was the only person in the vehicle, according to police.

The victim was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The Fayette County Coroner identified the man killed as 32-year-old Carlos Amaya. The coroner reports that Amaya died of blunt force trauma.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash.