Burden of Truth Review: The Homecoming (Season 4 Episode 6)

Spoilers follow for Episode 4 of Marvel’s What If…? For more, see our review of the previous episode of What If. Doctor Strange, with his limitless magical potential, has always felt like one the MCU’s most dangerous wild cards, and What If’s fourth episode makes clear why. As the guardian of our reality, Strange’s cosmic perspective and access to the Time Stone has mostly been a blessing up to this point - the upcoming events of Spider-Man: No Way Home notwithstanding - but here, the consequences of Strange obsessing over his great power with no thought to the great responsibility that follows it are dire. The Sorcerer Supreme’s descent into grief-stricken madness is an effective cautionary tale about what loss can do to a person and furthers the argument that these more mature stories are What If’s bread and butter. And that ending!