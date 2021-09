The Ripple price may consolidate as the coin faces the downside, traders may experience more downtrends. XRP/USD has been facing a market-wide struggle after sliding below the 9-day and 21-day moving averages yesterday. The coin is likely to stay within this negative side before deciding on the bullish movement. The current movement towards the lower boundary of the channel may create more damages to the coin for touching the support level of $1.01. Following the path of all other coins, Ripple has made a cut of 3.01% in the last 24 hours and the coin is likely to dip below $1.00 support.