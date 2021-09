Has the media’s obsession with the COVID-19 pandemic put global mental health at risk?. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, most of us had to alter our everyday routines significantly, as governments around the world imposed lockdowns and restricted movement. Media was the key source of information, a place to listen to the guidelines and recommendations of national and international authorities. Misconceptions and exaggerations of COVID-related news in the media has impacted global mental health, signifying the need for credible information.