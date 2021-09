SAINT PETER, Minn. – The Gustavus volleyball used a strong attack Wednesday night to shut out Bethany in a 3-0 sweep. With the win, the Gusties improve to 1-0 overall while the Vikings fall to 0-1. “I thought we did a really nice job of coming in with a lot of intention, focus and discipline,” said Head Coach Rachelle Sherden. “Our out of system was strong, we stayed calm, and our attackers played smart as we mixed up the offense. This gave our attackers a lot of options, especially with one on one blocks. Our serve did a great job of getting them out of the system and leveraging our defense to set up.”