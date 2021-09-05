Denizen Archetype Smartpod remote office has 10-foot ceilings and a compact size
Set up a unique office when you have the Denizen Archetype Smartpod remote office. This beautiful workspace boasts 10-foot high ceilings and large, immersive windows. However, it’s small enough to install wherever you wish with minimal permits. What’s more, its open-to-nature design allows you to be focused yet inspired throughout your workday. And whether you work with a team or are on your own, this office pod has the professional elements you need. In fact, you can control the lighting as well as each window’s privacy glass. Meanwhile, the camera views at the desk and whiteboard are ideal for virtual meetings. Moreover, you’ll love working at the solid wood desk and bench. And concealed ports, cable management, outlets, and integrated storage help you stay organized. Furthermore, the cooling/heating, minifridge, and reading lamp provide everything you need for a comfortable workday.thegadgetflow.com
