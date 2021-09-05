CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

Denizen Archetype Smartpod remote office has 10-foot ceilings and a compact size

By Lauren Wadowsky
Posted by 
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Set up a unique office when you have the Denizen Archetype Smartpod remote office. This beautiful workspace boasts 10-foot high ceilings and large, immersive windows. However, it’s small enough to install wherever you wish with minimal permits. What’s more, its open-to-nature design allows you to be focused yet inspired throughout your workday. And whether you work with a team or are on your own, this office pod has the professional elements you need. In fact, you can control the lighting as well as each window’s privacy glass. Meanwhile, the camera views at the desk and whiteboard are ideal for virtual meetings. Moreover, you’ll love working at the solid wood desk and bench. And concealed ports, cable management, outlets, and integrated storage help you stay organized. Furthermore, the cooling/heating, minifridge, and reading lamp provide everything you need for a comfortable workday.

thegadgetflow.com

Comments / 0

Gadget Flow

Gadget Flow

New York City, NY
333
Followers
1K+
Post
25K+
Views
ABOUT

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

 https://thegadgetflow.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Archetype#Denizen#Pod#Design#Cable Management
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

Woman Used Five 20-Foot Shipping Containers To Build Extraordinary Off-The-Grid Home

Slowing down in a fast-paced city can be very hard, as there is the constant fear of missing out. Whether it’s related to work, events, traffic, or even people from our environment, everything seems to be in a constant rush to keep up with the everchanging times we are living in. Under such conditions, experiencing states of burnout has become more and more common, and many people decided to move away from the noise of the city.
Electronicsthemanual.com

This Portable Battery Will Keep Your Entire Home Running for a Week

In a power outage, having one of the best portable power stations around will come in real handy. They tend to be expensive, but the peace of mind is worth it because during emergencies you can keep your most important gear running — whether that’s your appliances, a television or radio for news updates, or lights. They’re also the perfect energy source while you’re camping or exploring the great outdoors. You may think you already have all of the best camping gear, or best road trip gear, but if you don’t have a power source packed away, you’re not fully equipped.
Home & GardenPosted by
Gadget Flow

Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair has a circular frame with clean lines

Sit in comfort and luxury when reading, working, eating, and more with the Wescover Sling Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair. Available in three finishes—Soft Leather, Thick Leather, and Roses—these stunning chairs boast a circular frame with clean lines. Blanket your chair in a plethora of colors to suit your decor and maximize comfort. Exuding simplicity with minimalist tubular steel, this chair collection delivers a sleek finish and pure elegance. Moreover, offering a stripped-back design, this Minimalist Hanging Swing Chair creates a sleek finish and lightness; it’ll accentuate any space, whether at home or in the office. In fact, each chair offers a form-fitting comfort that’s perfect for both indoor and outdoor spaces. Overall, choose to upgrade your living space or create a warmer commercial environment for customers.
Posted by
Gadget Flow

Folding Karambit multiuse knife has a curved blade and an Emerson Wave deployment

Offering a sleek design, the Folding Karambit multiuse knife has a beautifully curved blade. It not only looks great but also functions supremely well. Using an Emerson Wave deployment, this effective, efficient option lets you fully deploy the knife with one-handed ease. Promoting user safety, precision, and efficiency, this hooked blade knife has an ergonomic handle and a safety ring. While the centuries-old design boasts an old-world charm, it also has a sleek look. Whether you carry yours for everyday needs or self defense, this blade offers versatility. Made with a strong, consistent edge and enhanced edge retention, this corrosion-resistant knife is easy to conceal in a bag or pocket. Moreover, the safety ring ensures you have a secure grip no matter the environment, letting you keep the closed knife in your hand in preparation for any situation. Finally, use this Karambit for blunt force or as a control device.
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Apartment Therapy

A New Jersey Apartment Has Enviable 15-Foot Ceilings and Huge Windows

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: Finding this home was a delightful surprise. From the extra high 15-foot ceilings to the 700-square-foot private terrace, I feel incredibly lucky to live here. My partner, dog (Poof), and I have definitely made this a home in a short amount of time.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses capture videos & photos & answer calls hands-free

Feel more connected to your surroundings while capturing special moments with the Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories smart glasses. Created to keep you more present, these glasses boast a dual 5 MP camera to capture content without a phone. Plus, you’ll receive high-resolution photos at 2,592 x 1,944 pixels along with quality videos at 1,184 x 1,184 pixels at 30 frames per second. The Facebook x Ray-Ban Stories glasses work impressively: the camera automatically adjusts to any light around you to only capture high-quality footage. Moreover, these smart glasses also play music and phone calls for only your ears. With discrete, open-ear speakers, you can seamlessly switch between listening to music and answering a call. In fact, these glasses include 3 microphones to capture sound in all directions. Finally, with hands-free technology, you can start recording or take a picture just by saying, “Hey Facebook”.
Video Gamesmmorpg.com

Govee Flow Plus Smart Light Bars Review

Govee has been aggressively getting into the ambient light game recently. Today, we’re looking at the Govee Flow Plus Light Bar. I’m actually new to the ambient light game. That may come as a surprise considering I’m a PC gamer and I love RGB. But for some reason, I’ve never actually considered dipping my toes into the ambient light scene.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Lexon Mino X 3W floating Bluetooth speaker is unsinkable, making it a great pool accessory

Listen to music at a pool party, in the shower, or while bathing with the Lexon Mino X 3W floating Bluetooth speaker. Offering an IPX7 water-resistant rating and a unique unsinkable design, you can even submerge this Bluetooth speaker in water. In fact, its sleek rubber finish and light weight makes it a must-have audio companion for solo water chillouts or crowded celebrations. Furthermore, this 3W floating Bluetooth speaker delivers high-quality sound; you can even pair it with a second speaker to double the 3W output. That’s quite an impressive amount of power for a sleek speaker! Streamline music, podcasts, and even answer hands-free calls with ease. And its 3-hour battery life is perfect for parties. Plus, it’s easily rechargeable via USB-C. Finally, the Lexon Mino X is available in 8 shades to complement your style.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

1MORE Triple Driver Over-Ear Headphones have a 40 mm graphene driver for rich sound

Enjoy a realistic sound experience with the 1MORE Triple Driver Over-Ear Headphones. They deliver stunning audio quality thanks to their 3 drivers. They contain a 40 mm graphene driver, ceramic tweeter, and bass reflector for incredibly true-to-life sound. What’s more, the innovative aluminum alloy design is durable. It also provides a stylish look. And the adjustable leather cushioned headband ensures a comfortable fit. Moreover, they’re great for travel since the noise-isolation earcups mute your surroundings naturally. That way, you can focus on your music. Then, of course, the design collapses. Furthermore, this gadget is tuned by Grammy-winning sound engineer Luca Bignardi. Finally, the oxygen-free copper wire Kevlar core provides durability and won’t tangle. Get lifelike audio anywhere you go with this stylish aluminum gadget.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Upgrade your bathroom with these smart gadgets

Your bathroom is your sanctuary—at least it should be. If it isn’t already or could use an update, we’ve got the smart gadgets you’ll want to add. And as luck would have it, smart gadgets for the bathroom in 2021 are quite advanced. These devices keep your bathroom disinfected, tooth brushing habits on target, your bathing experience spa-like, and so much more.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

JBL Vibe 100TWS true wireless Bluetooth earbuds feature 8 mm drivers for deep bass

Amplify music, podcasts, and videos with the JBL Vibe 100TWS true wireless Bluetooth earbuds. They feature 8 mm drivers to deliver deep bass that feels like a concert in your ears. Moreover, achieve better control over your listening experience with Dual Connect. This feature gives you the option of streaming music through a single bud or both buds. Use this technology to remain aware of your surroundings or to continue listening to music through one earbud while the other charges. Ergonomically shaped, the JBL Vibe 100TWS feels gentle in your ears, even after hours of use. You’ll also receive ear tips in 3 sizes, enabling you to choose the best fit for you. Finally, these Bluetooth earbuds only weigh 46.3 grams, so they’re pocket friendly and convenient for days when you’re on the go. You can even wear them for intense workouts without any buildup of pressure in your ears.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger has a 15-watt transmitter coil

Enjoy effortless wireless charging with the Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger. Its magnets snap right to your phone, ensuring a seamless connection. What’s more, the 15-watt transmitter coil provides charging rates similar to wired charging. Even better, this gadget has a compact form factor. That way, it fits easily on your desk or at your bedside. Meanwhile, an LED charging indicator illuminates when you place your phone on the charging surface. Also, a light sensor automatically dims it when you turn the lights down. Additionally, the leather-covered base provides a classic look and ensures your phone stays free of scratches. Moreover, it gets its power from a USB-C power input. Finally, the no-slip grip rubber feet reduce the risk of falls.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

SideTrak Swivel full HD attachable portable monitor provides a second screen to a device

Work more efficiently at home or in the office with the SideTrak Swivel full HD attachable portable monitor. Connect it to your laptop with a USB-C, HDMI, or USB cord, this workout gadget provides a second screen to a Mac, PC, Chrome, PS4, Xbox, and Switch, helping you to be more productive. Or use it for leisure time to play games with an additional screen. It’s available in 2 sizes—12.5 inches and 14 inches—and provides a screen rotation of up to 360 degrees. So you can adjust its position for an enhanced view. Moreover, it includes a built-in kickstand and adjustable brightness to maximize how you work. Lightweight and compact, this monitor allows you to work from anywhere. Best of all, it doesn’t require a surface to rest on. Therefore, you can work on a couch, outdoors, or at a desk.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

TM100 Smart Pepper Spray is built with a camera and a flash for more added safety

Carry a self-defense mechanism unlike any other: the TM100 Smart Pepper Spray. This useful gadget also incorporates a camera and flash feature. In fact, it connects to your smartphone via Bluetooth and sends a recording of your attacker straight to your phone. Not only will you film anyone who comes at you, but it’ll also surprise them with a super bright flash. This will effectively blind them if they come toward you. Any videos and images will go straight to your phone so you’ll have them in case you need them. Furthermore, this self-defense tool has a flip-top design for added safety and to avoid accidental deployment. And the top glows at night so you can easily see it when you need it. Make sure you always have protection when you need it with the TM100.
ApparelPosted by
Gadget Flow

Holme & Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray keeps your jewelry on display

Don’t stow your jewelry away where you can’t see it, and invest in the Holme Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray to keep your watches on display. This organizer provides a functional and presentable home for your jewelry. Because when you invest in accessories, you don’t just have to look at them when you’re wearing them. With a unique design, the Holme Hadfield Watch Box Organizer and Valet Tray offers a modern approach to presenting your watches. All the while, it helps the straps to hold their shape rather than being squashed in a drawer. Furthermore, it includes a drawer where you can store additional jewelry, your passport, and more. Overall, it makes a wonderful centerpiece in your bedroom or dresser room.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

JBL Tune 230NC earbuds feature a 5.8 mm driver and 4 microphones for impressive sound

Fill your ears with crisp sound with the JBL Tune 230NC earbuds. Packing a 5.8 mm driver, these earbuds driver impressive sound for listening to music on the go. Also, they include 4 microphones for high-quality calls while retaining a sleek design compared to their predecessor. Moreover, the JBL Tune 230NC provides a secure and comfortable fit thanks to the silicone tip. And, with an IPX4 water- and sweat-resistance rating, they’re perfect to wear in the gym. Offering a generous 40-hour battery life, you’ll never need to be without your music again. Plus, the speed charge feature provides 1 hour of listening time after just a 10-minute charge. Finally, these sleek earbuds are available in black, white, blue, and sand. So there’s a shade to fit every style and attire.

Comments / 0

Community Policy