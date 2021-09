Martin recounted first meeting Presley in 1971 while he was serving as an opener for Ann-Margret Olsson. "First, I see a beautiful woman walking toward me," the 76-year-old actor and comedian said. "And that's Priscilla. I didn't realize that. And then Priscilla sort of moves away, and there's Elvis, all in white. He looked great. He had the huge buckle. He looked at me, and he said, 'Son, you have an oblique sense of humor,' which was kind of accurate."