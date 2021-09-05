CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger has a 15-watt transmitter coil

By Lauren Wadowsky
Gadget Flow
Gadget Flow
 5 days ago
Enjoy effortless wireless charging with the Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger. Its magnets snap right to your phone, ensuring a seamless connection. What’s more, the 15-watt transmitter coil provides charging rates similar to wired charging. Even better, this gadget has a compact form factor. That way, it fits easily on your desk or at your bedside. Meanwhile, an LED charging indicator illuminates when you place your phone on the charging surface. Also, a light sensor automatically dims it when you turn the lights down. Additionally, the leather-covered base provides a classic look and ensures your phone stays free of scratches. Moreover, it gets its power from a USB-C power input. Finally, the no-slip grip rubber feet reduce the risk of falls.

Gadget Flow is the original product discovery platform for staying up to date with the latest tech, gear, and most incredible crowdfunding campaigns. Reaching over 28 million people per month, our iOS and Android apps support AR and VR for next-level product exploration.

