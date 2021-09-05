Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger has a 15-watt transmitter coil
Enjoy effortless wireless charging with the Nomad Base Station Mini Magnetic Wireless Charger. Its magnets snap right to your phone, ensuring a seamless connection. What's more, the 15-watt transmitter coil provides charging rates similar to wired charging. Even better, this gadget has a compact form factor. That way, it fits easily on your desk or at your bedside. Meanwhile, an LED charging indicator illuminates when you place your phone on the charging surface. Also, a light sensor automatically dims it when you turn the lights down. Additionally, the leather-covered base provides a classic look and ensures your phone stays free of scratches. Moreover, it gets its power from a USB-C power input. Finally, the no-slip grip rubber feet reduce the risk of falls.
