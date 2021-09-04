Biologists research how climate change may be impacting Rocky Mountain elk
STARKEY — Rocky Mountain elk in Northeastern Oregon may fall prey to climate change. U.S. Forest Service research biologist Mike Wisdom and Casey Brown, a research biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, are among a growing number of people who are concerned about the role climate change is playing in nature. Wisdom and Brown are helping conduct a Starkey Project study aimed at determining if climate change will hurt Rocky Mountain elk reproduction.www.eastoregonian.com
