CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Biologists research how climate change may be impacting Rocky Mountain elk

By DICK MASON The Observer
East Oregonian
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSTARKEY — Rocky Mountain elk in Northeastern Oregon may fall prey to climate change. U.S. Forest Service research biologist Mike Wisdom and Casey Brown, a research biologist with the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, are among a growing number of people who are concerned about the role climate change is playing in nature. Wisdom and Brown are helping conduct a Starkey Project study aimed at determining if climate change will hurt Rocky Mountain elk reproduction.

www.eastoregonian.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Climate Change#Changing Climate#Rocky Mountain Elk#Mountains#Starkey#The Starkey Project#The U S Forest Service
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Earth ScienceNewswise

A recent reversal in the response of western Greenland’s ice caps to climate change

Newswise — Woods Hole, Mass. (September 9, 2021) – Greenland may be best known for its enormous continental scale ice sheet that soars up to 3,000 meters above sea level, whose rapid melting is a leading contributor to global sea level rise. But surrounding this massive ice sheet, which covers 79% of the world’s largest island, is Greenland’s rugged coastline dotted with ice capped mountainous peaks. These peripheral glaciers and ice caps are now also undergoing severe melting due to anthropogenic (human-caused) warming. However, climate warming and the loss of these ice caps may not have always gone hand-in-hand.
EnvironmentPhys.org

Ancient sea ice core sheds light on modern climate change

A 170 m record of marine sediment cores extracted from Adélie Land in Antarctica by the Integrated Ocean Drilling Programme is yielding new insights into the complicated relationship between sea ice and climate change. In a new study published in Nature Geoscience, researchers at the University of Birmingham, have collaborated...
IndustryPhys.org

NASA drought research shows value of climate mitigation, adaptation

Seasonal summer rains have done little to offset drought conditions gripping the western United States, with California and Nevada seeing record July heat and moderate-to-exceptional drought according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Now, new NASA research is showing how drought in the region is expected to change in the future, providing stakeholders with crucial information for decision making.
Environmentwosu.org

The Impact Of Climate Change On Gardening

This episode originally aired on August 17, 2021. The report released last week from the United Nations' Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change serves as a dire warning of the enormity of the climate crisis. But our gardens are already feeling the effects of a warming planet. Today on All Sides...
Environmentwindermeresun.com

How Climate Change & Rising CO2 Impact The Nutrition In Your Food

(Please click on red links & note magenta) For updated global info & data on COVID-19, please click HERE. For updated global data & graphs on COVID-19, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases and death counts in USA by state, please click HERE. For COVID-19 cases in Florida via Florida...
EnvironmentKPBS

How Climate Change Is Fueling Hurricanes Like Ida

Ida was a fierce Category 4 hurricane when it came ashore Sunday in Louisiana. With sustained winds of about 150 mph, the storm ripped roofs off buildings and snapped power poles. It pushed a wall of water powerful enough to sweep homes off foundations and tear boats and barges from their moorings.
EnvironmentWorld Economic Forum

How will climate change affect the number of insects?

A report by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) discusses how the Earth is changing. These changes will include dramatic changes in precipitation as well as increasing levels of CO2 in the atmosphere and global temperatures. Some of these changes are expected to increase the number of insects around...
EnvironmentSpaceRef

Climate Change and Its Environmental Impacts on Crop Growth

Around the world, agricultural practices have developed as a function of topography, soil type, crop type, annual rainfall, and tradition. This montage of six images from the Advanced Spaceborne Thermal Emission and Reflection Radiometer (ASTER) sensor on NASA’s Terra satellite shows differences in field geometry and size in different parts of the world. Credits: NASA's Earth Observatory.
AnimalsKDVR.com

Elk mating season closes parts of Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. (KDVR) — Closures are in place for foot and horse travel off established roadways or designated trails during the elk rut season, Rocky Mountain National Park officials announced Monday. The closures are in effect from every day from 5 p.m. to 10 a.m. and last...
EnvironmentWINKNEWS.com

A look at climate change’s impact on hurricane season

We’re almost to the peak of hurricane season. As National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted, 2021 is another active season. We’ve already had 12 named storms in the Atlantic, with another possible system over the Yucatan Peninsula. We took a look Monday at how climate change plays a role in...
AnimalsPosted by
UPI News

Birds are shapeshifting in response to climate change, researchers report

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Animals are changing their bodies to adapt to rising global temperatures. Among shape-shifters, birds are leading the charge. According to a new survey, published Tuesday in the journal Trends in Ecology and Evolution, bird species are altering their physiology -- growing bigger beaks or longer legs -- in response to climate change.
EnvironmentPosted by
Cheddar News

How Climate Change and Extreme Weather Impact Mental Health

Fallout from climate change isn’t just impacting the earth. It’s also affecting mental health. Psychologist Daniel Masler joined Cheddar’s Between Bells to provide some insight into how extreme weather-related events and other natural disasters can make mental health fragile. He added that even family planning is difficult when there's so much uncertainty about the future.

Comments / 0

Community Policy