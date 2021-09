Not many can say they were completely prepared for the damage Ida brought to Montclair and so much of the Northeast the night of Sept. 1. Montclair had a fairly easy time the week prior with Henry — another former hurricane that weakened by the time it got to this region. But Ida dropped 7.54 inches of water on Montclair, according to the National Weather Service; that’s the rough equivalent to 8 feet of snow. It crested waterways and culverts, flooded basements and streets, and washed cars away.