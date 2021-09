Breakfast. The most important meal of the day, or at least that is what we've been trained to think. I personally LOVE breakfast foods and have been know to eat them at various times of the day. Sometimes you just can't beat a great piece of breakfast pizza, and the convenience store chain Casey's has been doing breakfast pizza now for 20 years! My personal favorite is the veggie. But now Casey's has more to offer than just pizza for breakfast. The convenience store chain has unveiled a new breakfast lineup that of course, still includes pizza, but also features some new options in the morning!