COOPERSTOWN, NY - Larry Walker walked to the lectern, looking like he was in a dream. He was wearing his Hall of Fame pin on one lapel, and a SpongeBob one on the other – a nod to a SpongeBob shirt he threw on when he got the call telling him he had gotten the votes necessary for induction (he didn’t think it was going to happen). Then he whipped out his cellphone, as if he was a fan in the crowd: "If you don’t mind," he said while taping the crowd, "I don’t want to forget this moment."