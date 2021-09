The Los Angeles Dodgers elected to give Julio Urias, Walker Buehler and Max Scherzer an extra day of rest before their last starts, but that will change for the remainder of this week. The Dodgers went into their series against the St. Louis Cardinals with only Scherzer scheduled to make a start at Busch Stadium. They relied on Corey Knebel as an opener Tuesday night and will rely on another bullpen game Wednesday.