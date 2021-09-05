As a child, he sneaked onto a secret Malibu beach. 50 years later, the fence finally came down
LOS ANGELES — The signs went up about a half-century ago, but they spring to memory like yesterday. On a white background, in vivid red lettering: "Danger" and "KEEP OUT." An unseen hand mounted the warnings around the top and sides of the wide concrete tunnel, an underpass built to allow tiny Coal Creek to flow under Pacific Coast Highway and into Santa Monica Bay. The subtext couldn't have been clearer: "Stay Off Our Beach."www.bakersfield.com
