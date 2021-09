A California police officer was caught on camera Monday evening as he worked to save the life of a choking infant at a Mountain View In N Out Burger. According to a release from the Mountain View Police Department (MVPD), Officer Garcia was in the parking lot across the street from the fast-food chain – located on the 1100 block of Rengstorff Avenue – when MVPD dispatch received a call at around 7:45 p.m. PT that "a baby boy was choking outside the In N Out."