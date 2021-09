Mudsock week continued Thursday night with the Hamilton Southeastern and Fishers volleyball teams facing off in front of a large crowd at the Royals’ gym. Southeastern took control at the beginning of the match, overcame a deficit in the second set and held a wire-to-wire lead in the third set, which all added up to a 25-13, 25-21, 25-20 victory over the Tigers. It was an impressive win, considering that Fishers is ranked No. 3 in Class 4A. The Royals are ranked No. 4 in 4A.