Remembering Allan Maurer: My mentor & friend with impeccable journalism skills

Editor’s note: Allan Maurer, a cofounder of Local Tech Wire which now is WRAL TechWire, is a legend in the North Carolina entrepreneurial community, having written about startups and entrepreneurs for more than two decades. Allan currently is recovering from illness. TechWire has reached out to numerous contacts and friends about Allan’s health and asked them to provide comments about their relationship with him over the years. Among the first to respond – but with a “story,” not a comment – was Scot Wingo, the current CEO of fast-growing RTP startup Get Spiffy. Allan has written a number of “Tech Legends” stories for TechWire. Today, we turn the tables on him.