Remembering Allan Maurer: My mentor & friend with impeccable journalism skills

wraltechwire.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEditor’s note: Cal Chang Yocum, one of the first writers retained for Local Tech Wire (now WRAL TechWire) at its launch in 2002, has worked with WRAL TechWire cofounder Allan Maurer. Yocum wrote on Medium about their intertwined careers, how he inspired her, and offers insights into the reporter who became a legend within North Carolina’s entrepreneurial community. Allan has been in poor health recently. Ms. Yocum gave TechWire permission to reprint her story.

www.wraltechwire.com

